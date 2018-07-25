Portsmouth to London trains to run reduced service tomorrow as South Western Railway workers go on strike

Commuters are facing reduced and disrupted train services between Portsmouth and London as rail workers go on strike.

South Western Railway (SWR) services will be affected as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union carry out industrial action.

Rail services will be disrupted tomorrow with the first of a series of fresh strikes in the bitter dispute over the role of guards on trains. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

The strike is the first of a planned eight that are planned over the next month.

Read More: Portsmouth to London train commuters face eight strike days over next month - here’s all you need to know

SWR are warning customers that reduce services will be running on the lines between Portsmouth and London Waterloo, as well as between the city and Southampton.

In the morning there will be 3 SWR services will be running from Portsmouth to London that arrive before 9am – departing Portsmouth Harbour at 6.15am, 6.19am and 6.42am.

From 7am there will be two SWR services departing for London each other – leaving Portsmouth Harbour at quarter past the hour and quarter to.

In the evening, there will be services departing London Waterloo to return to Portsmouth at 4.45pm, 5.30pm and 6pm – with services running at half past and quarter to from 6.30pm until 11.45pm.

RMT members are going on strike in a dispute over SWR's failure to come forward with proposals that guarantee the guard on their services the union has voted to go on strike.

RMT members will walk out on the following days:

Thursday, July 26 – between 12.01am and 11.59pm

Saturday, July 28 – between 12.01am and 11.59pm

Tuesday, July 31 – between 12.01am and 11.59pm

Saturday, August 4 – between 12.01am and 11.59pm

Saturday, August 11 – between 12.01am and 11.59pm

Saturday, August 18 – between 12.01am and 11.59pm

Friday, August 31 at 12.01am until 11.59pm on Saturday, September 1

Read More: Portsmouth residents warned to ‘stay out of sun’ as Met Office issues heatwave alert

Mick Cash, the union’s general secretary, said: ‘RMT is making a very simple request of South Western Railway that they take note of what is going on elsewhere in the rail industry and come forward with serious proposals that give a cast iron guarantee of guards on their services and a halt to the rolling out of Driver Only Operation.

‘It is RMT’s firm belief that a deal can be done and an agreement reached like we have with other train operating companies but that requires a responsible and serious attitude from SWR towards this dispute which is all about safe and accessible railways for all underpinned by the guard guarantee we have successfully negotiated in Wales, Scotland and other parts of England.

‘It is the company failure to get serious that has left us with no option other than to put on these eight days of action through into September.

‘RMT remains committed to the principle of genuine and meaningful talks in this dispute.’

The union confirmed that the strikes would go ahead last Friday (July 20). A South Western Railway spokesman said: ‘We have been engaged in on-going talks with the RMT and are surprised and disappointed that it has decided to call further strikes, especially at a time when families want to be out and about enjoying the summer holidays.

‘We will continue to seek a resolution and work hard to minimise any disruption to our customers.’

To see the full reduced timetable for services tomorrow, visit SWR's website here