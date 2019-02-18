Portsmouth tower blocks: Live updates and reaction as future of Leamington House and Horatia House announced 

THE city council have announced plans for the future of two tower blocks. 

With the proposals suggesting that Leamington House and Horatia House, both in Somerstown, should be torn down having been revealed today. Follow our live blog for all the latest reaction and updates on this news: 

The council has announced plans for future of Leamington House (picture) and Horatia House. Picture: Sarah Standing (170831-4086)

