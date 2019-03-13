Portsmouth traffic after multi-vehicle crash on M275 near Tipner interchange 

A CRASH is causing traffic in Portsmouth this morning.

The multi-vehicle collision happened on the M275 between Rudmore roundabout and the Tipner interchange.

Traffic camera footage from the scene of the accident. Picture: Highways England

Highways England are reporting that two lanes are currently blocked following the crash.

Motorists are being warned that traffic is starting to build.

Highways England tweeted: ‘2 Lanes blocked #M275 J2 #Rudmoreroundabout to J1 #Tipnerinterchange following a multi vehicle collision.

‘Vehicles are passing in lane 1 only and traffic is building. #Trafficofficers are on their way to assist.’

