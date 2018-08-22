Portsmouth urged to stay focused for Doncaster

A grounded Joe Gallen pushed aside Pompey’s 38-year high – and urged them to maintain their winning streak.

Ronan Curtis’ 86th-minute strike earned the Blues a hard-fought 2-1 triumph at Bristol Rovers on Tuesday night.

In terms of the League One table, it keeps Kenny Jackett’s men in second position behind Peterborough, who also secured a late victory.

In addition, it marked a fourth straight win – the first time the Blues have started a league season that well since 1980, under Frank Burrows while in Division Three.

But Pompey’s assistant manager was in no mood to dwell on that encouraging statistic.

Gallen said: ‘I was told about that, that’s a fantastic stat. The players and manager deserve a lot of credit for that.

‘That’s good, so it’s on to the next one. Hopefully we haven’t picked up any injuries.

‘I’m not sure how that is but it’s going to be tough at Doncaster on Saturday because it’s the fifth game at the end of a busy period.

‘However, the spirit and confidence level is high so we are looking to put in another good one.

‘That statistic is great but it’s a good sign to come to Bristol Rovers and get anything.

‘A lot of the bigger sides in the league will go there and actually not win. And we class ourselves as one of the biggest clubs in the league.

‘There’s definitely a feeling the team can keep going.’