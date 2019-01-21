Have your say

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for ice for most of the south of England, including Portsmouth.

The yellow weather warning will be in place between midnight tonight and 12pm on Tuesday.

The chilly conditions are set to continue over the coming days. Picture: Lin Mitchell.

Forecasters say ice will form on some surfaces across the UK overnight, causing hazardous driving conditions.

Many paths and pavements could become slippery, and there may be delays to bus and train services.

A band of rain and hill snow will move southeastwards overnight across the UK, although no snow is expected to fall on the south coast.

As the rain moves south across the UK, temperatures will fall close to 0C causing ice to form.

In Portsmouth there is a strong chance of heavy rain overnight into Tuesday, particularly between midnight and 4am.

Temperatures will fall to -1C in Portsmouth this week as the cold weather continues.