THE city has been basking in unseasonably warm weather in recent days.
Compared to this time last year when the Beast from the East was bringing snowy conditions and freezing temperatures across the country, it is night and day.
But how long will the mild conditions last? And will winter bite back before the month is over?
Here is what the latest Met Office forecast says we can expect throughout the week:
Portsmouth
Tuesday – Sunny weather – highs of 13C
Wednesday – Sunny weather – highs of 12C
Thursday – Cloudy with heavy rain showers – highs of 11C
Friday – Cloudy – highs of 11C
Gosport
Tuesday – Sunny weather – highs of 12C
Wednesday – Sunny weather – highs of 12C
Thursday – Cloudy with heavy rain showers – highs of 11C
Friday – Cloudy – highs of 10C
Havant
Tuesday – Sunny weather – highs of 14C
Wednesday – Sunny weather – highs of 13C
Thursday – Cloudy with heavy rain showers – highs of 11C
Friday – Cloudy – highs of 10C
Waterlooville
Tuesday – Sunny weather – highs of 14C
Wednesday – Sunny weather – highs of 14C
Thursday – Cloudy with heavy rain showers – highs of 11C
Friday – Cloudy – highs of 11C
Fareham
Tuesday – Sunny weather – highs of 13C
Wednesday – Sunny weather – highs of 13C
Thursday – Cloudy with heavy rain showers – highs of 11C
Friday – Cloudy – highs of 11C
Hayling Island
Tuesday – Sunny weather – highs of 13C
Wednesday – Sunny weather – highs of 12C
Thursday – Cloudy with heavy rain showers – highs of 11C
Friday – Cloudy – highs of 10C
Record breaking day
According to the Gosport Weather Station yesterday was the hottest February day in Gosport since 2012, with temperatures hitting 14.3C at around 1.30pm.
Across the country temperatures hit highs of 20C in Wales, making it the warmest February day on record.