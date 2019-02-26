Have your say

THE city has been basking in unseasonably warm weather in recent days.

Compared to this time last year when the Beast from the East was bringing snowy conditions and freezing temperatures across the country, it is night and day.

The weather has been unseasonably warm in recent days - but will it last?

But how long will the mild conditions last? And will winter bite back before the month is over?

Here is what the latest Met Office forecast says we can expect throughout the week:

Portsmouth

Tuesday – Sunny weather – highs of 13C

Wednesday – Sunny weather – highs of 12C

Thursday – Cloudy with heavy rain showers – highs of 11C

Friday – Cloudy – highs of 11C

Gosport

Tuesday – Sunny weather – highs of 12C

Wednesday – Sunny weather – highs of 12C

Thursday – Cloudy with heavy rain showers – highs of 11C

Friday – Cloudy – highs of 10C

Havant

Tuesday – Sunny weather – highs of 14C

Wednesday – Sunny weather – highs of 13C

Thursday – Cloudy with heavy rain showers – highs of 11C

Friday – Cloudy – highs of 10C

Waterlooville

Tuesday – Sunny weather – highs of 14C

Wednesday – Sunny weather – highs of 14C

Thursday – Cloudy with heavy rain showers – highs of 11C

Friday – Cloudy – highs of 11C

Fareham

Tuesday – Sunny weather – highs of 13C

Wednesday – Sunny weather – highs of 13C

Thursday – Cloudy with heavy rain showers – highs of 11C

Friday – Cloudy – highs of 11C

Hayling Island

Tuesday – Sunny weather – highs of 13C

Wednesday – Sunny weather – highs of 12C

Thursday – Cloudy with heavy rain showers – highs of 11C

Friday – Cloudy – highs of 10C

Record breaking day

According to the Gosport Weather Station yesterday was the hottest February day in Gosport since 2012, with temperatures hitting 14.3C at around 1.30pm.

Across the country temperatures hit highs of 20C in Wales, making it the warmest February day on record.