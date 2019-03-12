Have your say

A STORM is set to batter our area with high winds and heavy rain over the next 24 hours.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Portsmouth and across the Solent region from midday today until 3pm tomorrow.

Storm Gareth is bringing strong winds to our area over the next 24 hours. Picture: Habibur Rahman

With the forecaster warning that Storm Gareth, the seventh named storm of the winter, could cause travel disruptions on bus services and trains.

In a statement on it’s website, the Met Office warned: ‘Gusts of up to 50-55 mph are likely inland and 65 mph along western coasts.

‘Winds will gradually ease during Wednesday afternoon.’

Here’s what the hour-by-hour forecast for the next 24 hours says:

Portsmouth

Tuesday, March 12 forecast:

10am – Overcast – gusts of 46mph – highs of 9C

11am – Heavy rain – gusts of 51mph – highs of 9C

Midday – Heavy rain – gusts of 51mph – highs of 10C

1pm – Heavy rain – gusts of 35mph – highs of 8C

2pm – Heavy rain – gusts of 27mph – highs of 6C

3pm – Heavy rain – gusts of 27mph – highs of 6C

4pm – Light rain – gusts of 30mph – highs of 7C

5pm – Sunny intervals – gusts of 27mph – highs of 7C

6pm – Light rain shows – gusts of 30mph – highs of 7C

7pm – Clear night – gusts of 30mph – highs of 7C

8pm – Clear night – gusts of 34mph – highs of 6C

9pm – Clear night – gusts of 36mph – highs of 6C

10pm – Clear night – gusts of 37mph – highs of 6C

11pm – Clear night – gusts of 38mph – highs of 7C]

Wednesday, March 13 forecast:

Midnight – Clear night – gusts of 38mph – highs of 7C

1am – Clear night – gusts of 38mph – highs of 7C

2am – Clear night – gusts of 38mph – highs of 7C

3am – Clear night – gusts of 38mph – highs of 7C

4am – Cloudy– gusts of 37mph – highs of 7C

5am – Cloudy– gusts of 37mph – highs of 7C

6am – Cloudy– gusts of 36mph – highs of 7C

7am – Cloudy– gusts of 36mph – highs of 7C

8am – Sunny intervals – gusts of 36mph – highs of 7C

9am – Sunny intervals – gusts of 37mph – highs of 8C

10am – Sunny intervals – gusts of 41mph – highs of 9C

11am – Cloudy – gusts of 42mph – highs of 10C

Midday– Cloudy – gusts of 42mph – highs of 10C

1pm – Cloudy – gusts of 40mph – highs of 10C

2pm – Cloudy – gusts of 40mph – highs of 10C

3pm – Cloudy – gusts of 38mph – highs of 10C

What to expect as Storm Gareth blows in

Here’s what the Met Office is warning could happen as the storm hits over the next 24 hours:

- Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

- Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely

- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible

- It's likely that some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities are affected by spray and/or large waves.