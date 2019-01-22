A WEATHER warning for ice has been extended as sub-zero temperatures continue to be forecast.

The mercury will plunge as low as -2C in places in parts of the region overnight as freezing conditions continue to grip.

The Met Office has now extended the yellow weather warning for ice until 11am tomorrow, which was initially in place from yesterday until 12pm today.

Forecasters have said that ice will form on some surfaces later Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday, with further wintry showers at times.

With the Met Office warning of ice on some roads, pavements and cycle paths and risk of some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

The coldest temperatures overnight are expected in Waterlooville and Fareham, with lows of -2C forecast.

While it is foretasted to get as cold as -1C in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Hayling Island tonight, according to the Met Office.

Heavy rain is forecast for this afternoon in the city and the surrounding areas.

Temperatures are expected to pick up slightly towards the end of the week with highs of 9C predicted on Friday and Saturday.