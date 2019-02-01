Have your say

THE Met Office has issued a new weather warning for the area following a night of snowy conditions.

Yellow alerts have been in place for Portsmouth and the surrounding area have been in place since Thursday.

Snow falling in Portsmouth Guildhall - posted on Twitter by Portsmouth Guildhall

Snow fell in the city last night but melted by the time morning arrived.

READ MORE: Portsmouth schools to stay open today after yesterday’s snowfall

However the Met Office is now warning that ice could hit our area between 1pm today and 11am tomorrow.

What does the weather warning say?

On its website the Met Office is warning: ‘Icy stretches are expected as Friday's snow slowly eases.

READ MORE: Portsmouth snow: ‘Why is it not a snow day?’ - Here’s how social media reacted to Hampshire 'blizzard’

‘Friday's snow will gradually ease during Friday evening and night.

‘Meanwhile, icy stretches are expected as temperatures fall Friday late afternoon and evening, especially where there is lying snow or where there has been any melting of snow during Friday daytime.’

What can we expect?

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

- Ice on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services in areas where snow continues for a time Friday afternoon and evening.