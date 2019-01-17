Portsmouth women's education advocate shortlisted for international award

A TEACHER and talented leader in her field has been shortlisted for an award.

As a passionate advocate for women in education, Dr Sarah Turnbull, from the University of Portsmouth, has been shortlisted for the outstanding contribution to education accolade in the Global Educational Supplies & Solutions Awards (GESS).

The award aims to recognise those who have gone above and beyond their day-to-day job.

Dr Turnbull has won recognition for her support for women’s education and her passion for her expert subject, marketing communications. She has mentored women in her own institution and inspired four women to study for PhDs.

She is a school governor at Portsmouth High School, a member of the Girls Day School Trust and undertakes a number of outreach activities, including seminars and lectures to young women about marketing communications. The winner will be announced in February.