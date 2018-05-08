Postcard competition for mental health perception

YOUNG people are being invited to take part in a postcard competition about mental health.

Run by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Youth Commission, the competition is open to young people from now until September 30.

People are urged to take part in the ‘Draw a line through stigma’ in the lead up to Mental Health Awareness Week from May 14-20.

The Youth Commission hopes it will tackle negative perceptions around mental health. People taking part can design a postcard by drawing, painting, using a computer drawn image, words, photo, textiles – or any format they wish.

Michael Asante from the Youth Commission said: ‘Our consultation findings have highlighted the urgent need to educate young people on mental health and illnesses from an early age, so this postcard campaign will serve to take a big step in finding out how much young people know about mental health.’

See hampshire-pcc.gov.uk to enter the competition.