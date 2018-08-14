Poundland launches £1 skincare range which includes anti-ageing cream

A range of low cost skincare products have been launched by Poundland in an attempt to rival other high street stores.

The budget retailer is launching the ‘#6’ range – which includes anti-ageing cream – today (August 14) in stores nationwide.

All six of the products cost just £1 each and the range aims to fully cater for all skin types and all parts of the usual skincare routine by offering a micellar cleansing water, anti-ageing day and night creams, a collagen filler to fight signs of ageing, an eye cream and a derma serum.

All of the products are made in the UK or the EU.

Undercutting Boots

Holly Mobley, Poundland’s had of glamour told the i: ‘Everyone wants to look good for less, and we spent a long time ironing out the wrinkles to develop a fantastic skincare range to fit all budgets.’

Experts said the range could be beneficial for those seeking simple skincare products but advised caution over the ‘anti-ageing’ qualities.

The launch showed Poundland planned to tap into the multi-billion pound beauty industry with #6 by undercutting the likes of Boots and their popular No7 range.

With the annual spend on skincare was set to rise by £73 to £487 per person over the next five years, making the market to be worth £26.7 billion by 2022, the discount retailer wanted to offer an affordable alternative to customers.

Ms Mobley said: ‘We set out to challenge expectations, we want customers to feel like they are buying a bit of luxury without breaking the bank and are confident £6 hits the mark for beauty addicts and skincare novices alike.’

What’s on the label?

#6 Micellar Cleansing Water

Contains pro-vitamin B5, aloe vera, chamomile and vitamin E. Cleanses, soothes and purifies the skin.

#6 Anti-ageing Day Cream

Contains ceramides, sweet almond oil, algae extract and vitamins A & E.

Fights visible signs of ageing with collagen.

Leaves skin feeling moisturised, firm and radiant.

#6 Anti-ageing Night Cream

Contains ceramides, vitamins A & E and pro-vitamin B5, sweet almond oil and algae extract.

Fights visible signs of ageing with collagen. Moisturises, softens and hydrates whilst you sleep.

#6 Anti-ageing Collagen Filler

Contains collagen, hyaluronic acid, shea butter and algae extract.

Fights visible signs of ageing with collagen.

#6 Anti-ageing Eye Cream

Contains collagen, ceramides, algae extract and flaxseed oil. Fights visible sign of ageing with collagen.

#6 Anti-ageing Derma Serum

Contains Jojoba oil, vitamins A, C & E, white water lily extract and rice milk. Fight visible signs of ageing with Sepilift mono peptide.

Quality of ingredients

Skincare experts had mixed opinions on the effectiveness of budget products.

‘As long as the cleansing micellar water actually removes makeup, then it is effective,’ said Dr Natalia Spierings, lead dermatologist at Dermatica, which offers acne and anti-ageing treatments.

‘The quality of the serum and creams will be dependent on the quality of the ingredients used to make the product.

‘Even if something claims to be made in the EU – like some of the products mentioned – this does not guarantee that the individual components or ingredients are made in the EU or are up to EU standards.

‘Paraffins, for example, are not all created equal. Though whether quality differences between them makes any difference to your skin is still up for debate.

‘The individual components of these products look reasonable – ceramides, for example, are the new buzzword in skincare but the jury is still out as to whether or not putting them into skin creams actually makes any physical changes to the skin barrier.’

‘Worth a shot’ From Dr Ross Perry, owner of skin clinics chain Cosmedics, said product price was not always an indicator of effectiveness.

‘Some premium products can include hefty amount of cost for advertising and packaging and some fairly plain products can actually be quite effective as a simple moisturiser.

‘With regard to the Poundland range, the products do seem to include some popular ingredients such as vitamins, but in reality they may be included in very small amounts and may therefore not be of any particular added benefit beyond any other basic skincare products without them.

‘I would not expect radical anti-ageing results, as those tend to require much more intensive products.

‘However, if you’re after a simple and cost-effective skincare range, at this price, it may be worth a shot,' he added.

Budget skincare products have proved successful in the past.

Aldi’s award-winning Lacura Caviar range sold-out with beauty bloggers praising its face cream.

Poundland has diversified its product portfolio recently, by rolling out Pep&Co fashion outlets within its stores as the company aims to take on Primark.

This story originally appeared on our sister website The i – you can read the original version here