Praise for Youth Commission

YOUNG people working to give their peers a voice have been praised.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Youth Commission was praised in the Education and Health journal.

It highlights how the Michael Lame, Hampshire police and crime commissioner’s Youth Commission reaches out to thousands of young people across Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton.

Member Casey Taylor said: ‘The government should listen to the Youth Commission because we are the people that their policies will or have affected in the past. As much as adults know what young people need to learn and how, it is important that they listen to what is affecting young people.’