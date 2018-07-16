Prince Louis’ smile steals the show in Royal Family christening pictures 

The Royal Family have released a set of family photographs to mark the christening of Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child was baptised in The Chapel Royal at St James's Palace last Monday (July 9).

In one of the pictures, Prince Louis has a wide smile on his face as he sits up alert in his mother’s arms.

Kensington Palace tweeted: ‘The duke and duchess hope that everyone enjoys this lovely photograph of Prince Louis as much as they do.’

The picture was taken by photographer Matt Porteous, who was picked by the Duke and Duchess to capture the day.

Four further photographs taken on the day of Prince Louis’ christening have also been released by Kensington Palace.

The Royal Family have released pictures from Prince Louis christening. Picture: Matt Holyoak/Camera Press

These pictures, taken by celebrity photographer Matt Holyoak, feature the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – newly wed's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - and other members of the Royal Family.

In one of the photos Princess Charlotte can be seen gazing at her baby brother, while Prince George buts in a serious attempt to challenge the youngest royal for best smile of the day by beaming at the camera.

The Cambridge family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also joined by Prince Charles and Camilla as well as the Middleton family - including Pippa, her new husband, and brother James - for a big family picture.

Seated: Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince Louis, the Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte. Standing (left to right): The Duke of Sussex, the Duchess of Sussex, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, Mrs Carole Middleton, Mr Michael Middleton, Mrs Pippa Matthews, Mr James Matthews, Mr James Middleton. Picture: Matt Holyoak/Camera Press

In a third picture William and Kate are featured alone with their three children, with the Duchess staring down at Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte leaning into the trailing christening gown while Prince George stands with one hand tucked into his pocket.

The final picture shows Kate alone holding Prince Louis in the gardens of Clarence House.

Prince Louis was baptised last week by The Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby.

The Cambridge family. Picture: Matt Holyoak/Camera Press

The young prince was sound to be sound asleep as he was carried into the Chapel Royal by Kate for the christening ceremony which lasted 40 minutes.

