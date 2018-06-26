Priory School sports day on Southsea Common - in pictures

Have your say

School pupils took over Southsea Common for their annual full-school sports day.

Priory School, in Portsmouth, had a range of sports and activities for its students to take part in.

Callum McKinlay scoring 3 points with Tawana Roach, Herbie Sainty and Raul Voda. Picture : Habibur Rahman

Across the day, the year groups rotated to try their hand at the different sports.

The event is one every student, teacher and support staff take part in and like other years, this year’s was a big success.

To see our full picture gallery click on the link at the top of the article or the icon on the main picture.

Pictures by Habibur Rahman