Property association raises cash for charity

DOZENS of hearing-impaired children are to receive listening and talking support thanks to a record-breaking donation of nearly £12,000 from Portsmouth Property Association.

Much of the cash for The Elizabeth Foundation was raised at the PPA’s annual black-tie event.

Fiona Heath, fundraising manager at the foundation, in Cosham, said: ‘To fully support our 86 students a year, we need to raise £800,000. We do not receive any statutory funding, which leaves us relying on donations.

‘The money will massively help to achieve our goal of helping deaf children in the community learn crucial skills in listening and talking. We are incredibly grateful.'

PPA chairman Tom Holloway said: ‘It is lovely to see the PPA make a positive difference to the quality of life for children with hearing loss.’

More than £100,000 has been raised by the PPA for charities in the past 13 years. Members include estate agents, auctioneers, lettings and property agents, commercial property agents, chartered surveyors, developers, accountants, solicitors and bankers.