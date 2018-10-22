Following the success of last year’s event, Prosecco lovers had another evening to remember on Saturday with a show-stopping, glitz and glamour-styled festival of Prosecco!

Spread across the entire Boardwalk at Port Solent, guests enjoyed tastebud-tingling glasses of Prosecco, delicious food from a choice of 16 restaurants, a variety of live music, daring entertainment and an evening full of glamour and sparkle.

Pictures by Ian Hargreaves.