Protest held in solidarity with campaigners

MORE than 100 people showed solidarity with people protesting to overthrow a dictator as an anti-government campaign has grown.

Campaigners sympathetic to those trying to get rid of dictator Omar al-Bashir in Sudan met at Guildhall Square on Saturday.

One of the organisers of the protest, Ihsan Eltom, pictured with her son Hadi, said: ‘The European Union must stop funding the al-Bashir regime and condemn his brutal repression of the Sudanese people.

‘He is wanted by the International Criminal Court for genocide and crimes against humanity. We call on the UK government to denounce the regime in Sudan.’

It comes as protests build against Bashir, the seventh president of Sudan. He is accused of exploiting divides in the country.

Another organiser, Maher Deyab, said: ‘Members of the Portsmouth Sudanese community went to Trafalgar Square on Saturday to join protests there.

‘We will keep on protesting until we get justice, peace and freedom for the people of Sudan.’

Protests have been ongoing for a month in Sudan.

Media reports say that Bashir has claimed infiltrators were responsible for the deaths of anti-government protesters.

But he also claims he will respect the will of the people in elections due to be held next year, it has been reported.