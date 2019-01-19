Protesters demand general election in Brexit demonstration in Portsmouth

Labour and Tory campaigners have gathered in Guildhall Square this afternoon over their conflicting views on how to break the Brexit deadlock.

Protesters for Labour chanted to passers-by that they wanted a general election.

Protesters in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth, on Saturday, January 19 demanding a general election to break the Brexit deadlock. Picture: Millie Salkeld

Labour party council candidate Cal Corkery said: ‘We need a general election because parliament is in deadlock. Jeremy Corbyn needs to be in No 10.’

When asked what the Labour leader could do differently for Brexit, Cal added: ‘Theresa May has played hardball with the EU and it hasn’t worked. I think they would be more open to talking with Corbyn.’

Counter campaigners refuted the idea that Corbyn could deal with Brexit and said if he were in power ‘the country would go to ruin’.

Martin Farmer, from Portsmouth, said: ‘Corbyn doesn’t know what he is doing and he has no idea about his Brexit position.

‘It would be a disaster if he was in power and the Tories are the ones who will get this country back on its feet.’

Other protesters waved an Israeli flag with England written on it between the Labour general election placards.

Martin added: ‘They always counter protest us so we wanted to do the same and we brought the flag just to wind them up.'