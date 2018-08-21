Pryzm clubbers in Portsmouth are being asked to donate to children’s charities this weekend 

CLUBBERS are being asked to donate change to help children’s charities.

Pryzm, in Portsmouth, will host a Give A Kid A Quid appeal throughout August Bank Holiday weekend.

Visitors to the Stanhope Road venue are being invited to donate spare change to the Echo Trust, the charity set up by late night bars and clubs operator The Deltic Group.

Pryzm general manager David Joyce said: ‘Give A Kid A Quid is a simple way to raise a lot of money that will transform the lives of young people in our community.

‘Our customers always respond generously to appeals for help and I am sure they will once again show how much they care.’