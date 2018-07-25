PUB CHAIN BUYS SOUTHSEA VENUE 

A POPULAR pub chain that prides itself on brewing its own, unique craft beers on-site has announced that it has bought a second Portsmouth pub.

Brewhouse and Kitchen has bought the White Horse in Southsea Terrace, Southsea.

The chain, which now has 22 pubs across the country, opened the Brewhouse and Kitchen in Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth, in 2013, after it took over the former Wetherspoon pub The White Swan.

The brand was set up by Kris Gumbrell and Simon Bunn in 2011.

In a statement from the firm, they said: ‘We are delighted to have acquired this excellent pub, one which is in an amazing location with a to die for garden.

‘We are very excited to bring Brewhouse & Kitchen to the community in Southsea, especially as this venue comes to us with a huge amount of untapped potential.

‘We started our journey in 2013, a short distance away in central Portsmouth and have found the area to be very welcoming, so we are looking forward to introducing our brewery and fresh food offering in the autumn.’

Brewhouse and Kitchen has opened 17 pubs in the past two years. It has more than 400 employees and one of the largest award-winning beer portfolios in the world.

Simon and Kris said they saw an opportunity to acquire high-quality buildings due to the pub industry facing challenging times.

The brand, which has been influenced by the growing trend of craft beer and speciality food, also has a pub on Highfield Lane, Southampton, as well as many more.