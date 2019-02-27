Public ‘must engage’ with Portsmouth city centre regeneration plans

COUNCILLORS and developers have urged people in the city to engage with multi-million-pound plans to regenerate the centre.

The long-awaited City Centre North project is set to get started this year after cabinet members yesterday approved a partnership with Delancey Group that will tackle the former Tricorn site first.

It is also planned that as well as new housing, including affordable homes, the scheme will provide retail, entertainment, sport, health and education venues.

Before any work can begin proposals for the land will be taken to public consultation.

Mark Enderby, development director for Delancey, said: 'Acting on consultation our proposals will evolve and change due to feedback received. We need to hear suggestions from local residents, stakeholders and the council before taking any decisions as this needs to be right for Portsmouth.

'We will seek to maximise the delivery of tenure blind affordable housing. This could include built to rent giving tenants rental security and high quality homes.'

Speaking at cabinet regeneration boss, Councilllor Ben Dowling, said: 'This is a very positive, exciting step for the city centre. Hopefully we will see some exciting new things starting soon. The public will be a big part of this going forward.'

But council leader Cllr Gerald Vernon-Jackson believed that information from briefings that had already taken place would have benefited the public. 'Is there a way we can do that in a more public forum to see what the proposals are?' he said. 'There's a real thirst for redevelopment in the city centre. Delancey showed us a good range of options. But it would be better if everyone could see that these were.

'We need to make sure we include people and bring them with us on this process.'

Labour Cllr Judith Smyth added: 'We have proved with the sea defence consultations that we can engage well with the public. We do need better public engagement and to make sure we genuinely engage with people.'