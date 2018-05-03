Pupils give boost to health charity

Have your say

A PORTSMOUTH Sixth Form has raised more than £8,000 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Students from Portsmouth High School Sixth Form have presented a cheque to the charity for £8,009.41, after a number of fundraising events throughout the school year to raise money and awareness for the charity.

Most of the fund raising efforts took place last November during the school’s charity week.

The week saw talent shows, live music events, a two-night fashion show and a netball match against boys from Portsmouth Grammar School.

Head girl Nancy Fenton said: ‘Motor Neurone Disease Association is a charity very close to the heart of Portsmouth High School.

‘We hope that these funds can not only go towards much needed research into the genetic causes of the disease but also to help local families too.’

Andrew Lane, leader of the local group of volunteers for MNDA, said: ‘Thank you so much to all of you for working so hard to raise the money.’