THE charity which helps to raise funds to support Queen Alexandra Hospital is in urgent need of volunteers.

Portsmouth Hospitals Charity is calling for people to give up some time to work in their shop based at the Cosham hospital.

Sales from the shop raises money for the charity which buys equipment and other items to benefit patients being treated at QA.

They want a friendly individual who could do a minimum three hours a week. Email audrey.clark@porthosp.nhs.uk.