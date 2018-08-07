QA Hospital holds event on medication safety

HOSPITAL staff were invited to learn about safety issues surrounding medication.

The pharmacy team at Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, organised the event for staff at the end of last month.

More than 250 people attended to learn about the current situation on medication as well as what waste bins medicines should be put in, storage and the Patient’s Own Drugs lockers available onsite for people who bring their own prescriptions to hospital.

Deziah Streeton, pharmacy technician, said: ‘We all really enjoyed the day and have already begun to plan the next event – we can’t wait.’

Those who attended called the day ‘useful’ and ‘refreshing’.