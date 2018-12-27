QA Hospital parking charges increase

PATIENTS at QA Hospital had to pay more to park this year as charges were hiked.

As part of a national investigation by the Press Association it was revealed that the Portsmouth Hospitals NHS Trust was one of 53 trusts to increase parking prices in 2018. 43 per cent of hospitals had raised prices, with some doubling the cost of a stay for patients and visitors.

Rachel Power, chief executive of the Patients Association, said parking charges generate revenue at a time when hospital finances are ‘under immense pressure.’

But she added: ‘Charges for car parking at hospitals are a charge on people who are unwell, levied on them because they are unwell. We believe that patients should not be effectively charged for being ill.’

Patients and visitors of QA currently pay £1.80 for up to one-and-a-half hours. Stays of more than 12 hours cost £17.50.

Parking costs for staff in some hospitals had also increased.