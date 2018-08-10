QA Hospital staff grant woman’s dying wish of getting married

HOSPITAL staff went above and beyond to grant a dying woman her wish of marrying her partner of 25 years.

Newlyweds Marcus Fellowes and Linda Carolan tied the knot last Thursday at Queen Alexandra Hospital in a short ceremony made possible by the intensive care unit team.

Marcus and Linda Fellowes, from West Meon, got married at QA Hospital on August 2 thanks to the help from ICU staff. Linda was admitted with pneumonia and told she didn't have long to live

Linda was admitted to the Portsmouth hospital with pneumonia and sepsis and doctors said she did not have long to live.

The 50-year-old is currently battling stage four cancer after being diagnosed with breast cancer seven years ago.

With time against them, Linda said her dying wish was to get married and within a couple of hours her and Marcus signed their marriage certificate surrounded by family and the ward’s doctors and nurses.

Marcus, from West Meon, said: ‘The doctor wrote a letter to the registry office and they said they could be at the hospital within the hour.

Marcus and Linda with staff from QA

‘Staff at QA went to a charity shop to buy Linda a nice dress while others went to buy Prosecco, balloons and decorations.

‘It was incredible what they did for us. They made it a massive celebration and everyone wanted to get involved and do their part.

‘Everyone was so jubilant and you could tell they were happy for us. Not only did they save Linda’s life but they fulfilled her last request.’

Linda’s condition has improved in the past week and she is now on the respiratory care ward.

Marcus and Linda at their wedding at QA

The pair are enjoying life as a married couple and when Linda is well enough, they want to hold a wedding celebration for their family and friends.

Marcus, 46, added: ‘It is incredible being married. It is always something we have wanted to do but we never got round to it.

‘We don’t know how long Linda has left because she is battling stage four cancer.

‘But we are going to enjoy married life and Linda is making plans for a party.’

Marcus said Linda has been in good spirits since the wedding.

‘Because she is now married and she always wanted to get married, it has given her a new focus,’ he said.

‘In the darkest moment of our lives, the hospital staff stepped in and helped in more ways than we could imagine.’