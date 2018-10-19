Radio 1 DJ ready to party in Portsmouth on last day of his BBC show

A RADIO 1 DJ will take to the stage at a club in the city on the day of his last BBC radio show.

Charlie Sloth, who has been a BBC Radio1 and Radio1Xtra presenter for nearly 10 years, is coming to Tiger Tiger Portsmouth on Saturday November 3 – which is also his last show day.

A spokesman for show promoters LMSUKMedia said: ‘The first tier of online tickets has now sold out.

‘Charlie’s summer sets saw crowds unable to fit in the tents as he performed mixes featuring Drake, Travis Scott, Migos and more.

‘We’re expecting the same and are well on track for a complete sell-out!’

To get tickets visit fatsoma.com/lmsukmedia/dam31946/lmsukmedia-blvk-present-charlie-sloth-at-tiger-tiger-portsmouth