RAIL USERS are being warned they will face delays in and out of London Waterloo for the whole day today.

South Western Railway has said there are speed restrictions on trains between Wimbledon and London Waterloo, meaning services running to and from these stations may be delayed or revised.

The issue is due to a fault with the track, which engineers are ‘working hard’ to fix.

For more information, visit journeycheck.com/swr/.