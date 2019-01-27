Railway passengers face misery as fire on line causes delays from Fareham 

Have your say

RAIL passengers are being warned of delays after a fire on the tracks cause delays across the area.

Train services between Fareham and Southampton Central have been cancelled after a fire was reported to have damaged part of the track earlier today.

Operator South Western Railway has warned of delays of up to 30 minutes while ‘urgent repairs’ were undertaken.

The delays are expected to last until at least 6pm, with some services cancelled entirely, while others are either diverted via other routes or held up.

In a statement to customers, South Western Railway said: ‘Our control centre received reports of a fire near the railway line between Fareham and Southampton Central.

‘The fire has caused damage to the track and means we are unable to run trains from Fareham towards Southampton Central.

‘Network rail engineers are on site assessing the situation. Until the extent of the damage is assessed and the tracks repaired, all trains from Fareham towards Southampton Central will be diverted via Botley – Eastleigh – St Denys – Southampton Central.

‘We’re sorry for any disruption to your journey.’

Services are able to run normally from Southampton to Fareham.