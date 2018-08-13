Ransomware poses threat for businesses

BUSINESSES in the south are being warned about a new type of ransomware that uses a spam email disguised as an invoice to lock data and paralyse companies.

IT firm Aura is warning organisations to be on their guard for a new strain of ‘Locky’ malware, which is being increasingly used by cyber criminals to hold businesses to ransom to decrypt files. Aura’s warning comes as it has launched a practical guide to protect businesses from ransomware attacks.

The free downloadable e-book The Business Guide to Ransomware, outlines the most common ransomware threats to organisations in 2018 and details practical steps businesses can take to reduce the risk of an attack.

Tim Walker, managing director of Aura Technology, said: ‘Spam campaigns spreading this new strain of Locky are now operating on a massive scale and it’s important that all businesses are aware of the current heightened threat.

‘Organisations of all sizes have been impacted, but small to medium-sized businesses can be particularly vulnerable to attacks. The impact can be crippling on any organisation, both financially and operationally.’