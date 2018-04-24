Raring to go at Rock Challenge!

Youngsters from across the area glammed up to take part in the biggest music and dance competition of the year.

Among the competitors from our area performing at the Guildhall on Monday night were pupils from Court Lane Junior Academy, Cosham, Solent Junior School, in Drayton, and Whiteley’s Cornerstone C of E Primary School.

In total 32 schools across Hampshire are taking part in the competition with the tag line, 8 Minutes to Change a Life.

It is run by the charity Be Your Best Foundation.

Charlotte Payne, from UK Rock Challenge, is excited for the finals to begin in the coming weeks.

She said: ‘It is great to see the continued enthusiasm of all the students and teachers involved in this years’ events. The quality of the performances has been so incredibly high and the standard delivered from each and every school is impeccable. One of my favourite things every year is seeing the diversity of the ideas which are tackled and this year there have been some amazing original themes! I wish all the school taking to the stage for the Southern Finals the best of luck!’