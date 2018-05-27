Readers pay tribute to pair who died at Mutiny Festival

READERS have paid their respects to the two people who died at Mutiny Festival over the weekend.

An 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man were confirmed dead by Hampshire police earlier this morning.

Another person is in a critical condition at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Now, readers of The News have paid tribute to the two, who police say died in separate incidents.

Following the news, the organisers of Mutiny Festival announced that the Sunday of the event would be cancelled.

Sue Jones said: ‘This is so sad. Very few of us when young never made a bad decision. So tragic that these young lives have been lost.

‘I think donating to the families is a great idea. Entirely voluntary of course but facing the tragedy of the death of your child and then the worry over the funeral costs. So very sorry for your loss.’

Carol Carter said: ‘So very sad, just to think these two young people set off looking forward to having a lovely time – their parents telling them have a great time see you later.

‘Now those families will be heartbroken and grieving and having to somehow come to terms with the fact that their children will now not be coming home. So very very sad.’

Chris Taylor said: ‘Two young souls lost and two families who’s worlds have been ripped apart.

‘Such a waste of life – my heartfelt condolences to the families and friends.

‘Please let this tragic news be a reminder to everyone that drug and alcohol abuse comes with huge risk and it could be your family getting a knock at the door.’

Matt Smith said: ‘However these young people lost their lives it is tragic for people so young not to have a full life and for the friends and family.

‘I can’t imagine how I would be able to deal with the loss of one of my kids, drugs or otherwise, nobody should have to outlive their children. My thoughts and heartfelt feelings go out to the families in such a difficult time.’

Claire Chennells said: ‘Every parent’s worst nightmare. Heart goes out to the families getting that call.’