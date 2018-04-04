Record Store Day to return to Southsea in celebration of all things vinyl

A MIGHTY celebration of vinyl records is set to return to Southsea this month.

Specially released one-off pressing records will once again be on sale at the annual Record Store Day event, hosted by Pie & Vinyl in Castle Road, Southsea.

Every year the cafe takes part in the national event, where independent record shops across the UK are given desirable vinyl records to sell that will never be re-pressed.

Castle Street will be filled with street traders selling curious and high-quality food and drink, and there will be live music from 12pm onwards, on April 21.

Organisers have promised an ‘incredibly eclectic mix of live music’ featuring Cabbage, Haley (formerly Bonar), Breathe Panel, Barbudo, Melt Dunes, Jerry Williams and Hotel Lux.

Steve Courtnell, owner of the Pie & Vinyl Record Store Cafe, said: ‘Last year people started queueing from 10am on the Friday morning, so we’re hoping someone will beat that this year.

‘There’s a limited quantity of certain vinyl records available in the UK and our store will see a chunk of those for the day itself, and people won’t ever be able to buy them again, which is what makes them so special.

‘Independent record shops sign up to the event and request records, and you get what you’re given.

‘The atmosphere on the day is always great because Castle Street will be filled with like-minded people.

‘Last year we had about 1,000 people in the shop and a few thousand more outside.

We try to make the event bigger and better every year and we do have a really good line-up.’

The event will run from 8am-7pm, so that those who will have queued overnight outside the cafe can go inside to purchase records early in the morning.

There will be live artwork from Play Dead Street Art Collective along with My Dog Sighs. The first 50 people in the queue outside the shop will receive free gifts.

To find out what records the cafe is stocking and at what prices, visit pieandvinyl.co.uk. The event is free to attend.