Red Arrows wow crowds for end of Lendy Cowes Week

Hundreds of people flocked to the seafront yesterday evening for a majestic display from the Red Arrows.

The RAF’s finest showmen were making an appearance for the culmination of Lendy Cowes Week on the Isle of Wight – with a display yesterday evening dazzling crowds with spectacular twists and turns.

The RAF Red Arrows display team fly over Cunard's three Queens, (from left to right) Queen Victoria, Queen Mary 2 and Queen Elizabeth as the world famous ships depart Southampton. Picture: Christopher Ison

There had been some doubts earlier in the day whether or not the performance would go ahead, due to the heavy rain and thick clouds.

But onlookers say that they thoroughly enjoyed the ‘very British’ performance, marvelling at how talented the Red Arrows pilots are.

Fiona Waterhouse, 57 from Waterlooville, said: ‘My brother was leaving on a cruise with his wife so we had come to see them off – but the Red Arrows have been a fantastic bonus.

‘Living around here you get to see them fairly often, but it’s always quite special – the Red Arrows are very unique.

‘They are just incredibly British, and the skill required for flying is just incredible.’

Shirley Leavers, from Widley, said: ‘We came down to Southsea just for this.

‘We always look forward to seeing the Red Arrows so make sure that we make time to see them whenever they’re in the area.

‘The Red Arrows are typically British – they’re just the best and there’s nothing quite like them anywhere else in the world.’

Shirley’s partner Jerry said: ‘We decided to perch up here at Southsea Castle so that we could get a good look at Cowes.

‘It’s always good to see the Red Arrows in the skies.’

Many families also came down to Southsea for the display, with crowds also gathering in Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent.

Steve Morrison, 38 from Leigh Park, said: ‘I’ve been to a few airshows before and the Red Arrows have always been the main highlight of that.

‘I think people love them because of what they represent – the Red Arrows are an emblem that represents everything great about Britain.’

Keen photographer Geoff Hawkins, from Southsea, also watched the display.

He said: ‘It’s the skill of the pilots that amazes me.

‘To have the three Queens and the Red Arrows together is rather special.’