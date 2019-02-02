Repair work planned for Portsmouth sports pavilion after arson attack

PLANS are in motion to restore a pavilion to its former glory, after arsonists caused major damage to the building.

The changing rooms at King George V Playing Fields in Cosham were badly damaged by an arson attack in August last year.

Now, Portsmouth City Council is proposing to set aside £588,000 to repair and improve the facilities.

Deputy council leader, Councillor Steve Pitt, said: ‘Some of the facilities in the area are in need of urgent improvements, and of course we want to restore the King George V pavilion, where changing facilities were badly damaged by the fire.

‘I hope my fellow councillors will back this plan and set this money aside.

‘We are also hoping to bring in funds from other sources, so we can do all the work we would like to do.’