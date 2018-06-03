Reservists from Royal Marine Band Portsmouth joins freedom parade in Nottingham

RESERVISTS from the Band of HM Royal Marines, Portsmouth (Royal Band) joined a parade in Nottingham.

HMS Sherwood, the East Midlands’ only Royal Naval Reserve (RNR) unit, exercised their right to parade through the city after the award of the Freedom of the City by Nottingham City Council.

The Freedom of the City is an honour reserved for very few military groups and gives the unit awarded an opportunity to march through the city awarding the honour, in this case, Nottingham on June 2.

The parade saw reservists from HMS Sherwood joined by the Band of HM Royal Marines, Portsmouth, local Sea Cadets and Royal Navy veterans who have served in years gone by.

Some of the veterans are also part of the HMS Nottingham Association who have either having served on board the previous Type 42 destroyer of the same name, or were attached to HMS Sherwood in the past.

The present Royal Marine Band Portsmouth is a direct descendant of the Band of the Royal Marine Artillery, formed in January 1861.