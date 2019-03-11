PARKING zones in Portsmouth continue to be a hot topic as more streets gear up to potentially become areas with permits.

Following the implementation of controversial zones MB and MC at the start of the year two more areas, MD and ME, could get the go-ahead.

Nelson Road in Southsea could become part of the MD zone

MD centres around restaurant and retail hotspot Albert Road, with surrounding residential roads included while ME would border the two newest zones in central Southsea.

But, like all other zones in the city, those affected by MD have mixed views as to whether the restrictions will improve the parking situation.

For Chelsea Road resident, Matthew Burns, the permits and proposed restricted time of between 4.30pm and 6.40pm were ‘unessecary.’

He said: ‘Most of the houses down my road have driveways. I park my car in the driveway and my wife parks across the front of it.

The proposed MD zone. Picture: Portsmouth City Council

‘The permits are going to cost £30 for the first one, I don’t see why we should have to pay out for that when it’s not needed.

‘They are proposing, for some strange reason, the restriction for two hours that are not affected by the King’s Theatre, which is the main problem for that area.’

But Carol Nixon, 75, who lives around the corner disagree. ‘We are all for the permits in Wilson Grove,’ she said.

‘There are always too many cars parked there as well as big vans that stay all day.

‘When I used to live in Wisborough Road we stopped going out because we knew we would never be able to find our space again. My friend lives nearby and she says she has stopped going out because she is fed up of driving around and around looking for a space.’

Some felt all zones should be removed. Lee Aistrope, 44, from Chelsea Road said: ‘Really I would just prefer it to be free everywhere then people can park anywhere without worrying.

‘The times they’re suggesting will probably affect workers on Albert Road because they will need to be parked until after 5pm so I don’t know what they’ll do.’

During the first public consultation stage last year 2,941 households in the MD zone were surveyed. However, only 410 responded.

Of those 286 were for the zones and 115 were against. Nine said they were undecided.

The council’s transport boss, Councillor Lynne Stagg, explained the process. ‘These proposals aim to improve parking opportunities for residents when the parking demand is highest and to better manage the parking in this area based on a number of factors which people told us in the survey are contributing to parking difficulties,’ she said.

‘These factors include: Kings Theatre staff and customers; displacement from nearby resident parking zones; staff and customers from Albert Road businesses; temporary residents and school parking.’

Residents of MD and ME zones have until March 21 to submit comments to the council via engineers@portsmouthcc.gov.uk.

A decision will then be made at a public meeting based on feedback.