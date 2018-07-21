Residents speak of their shock after finding blood on the walls of Portsmouth tower block

Residents living in a Portsmouth tower block have spoken of their shock after waking up to find blood on the walls of their building.

The blood was spotted by the entrance to Wilmcote House in Somers Town.

Wilmcote House, Somerstown, Portsmouth

Police were called to the building last night, and asked all residents to sign into the block of flats.

Police have not released any details about the incident last night, which they were called to shortly after 8.30pm.

One resident, who wished to remain anonymous, said: 'We couldn't come through the main entrance - it was a full-on crime scene.

'Apparently there was a party or something last night. I think someone was attacked.

Blood spotted near the entrance to Wilmcote House

'All the kids were worried about what's happened.'

Another resident said: 'The police were here last night - this morning all that's left is blood on the wall in the entrance.’

A third resident, who also wished to remain anonymous, said: 'From what a friend told me her other half had to be signed into the building.’

She said she had seen blood by the entrance.

On Saturday morning there was no police presence outside the tower block.



