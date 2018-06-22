Retired Portchester firefighter Jasper Taylor wins top award for charity work

TIRELESS fundraising and support for charity earned a firefighter from Portchester a top accolade.

Kevin ‘Jasper’ Taylor, 61, was presented with the Supporter of the Year award at a glizy event hosted by The Fire Fighters Charity in London.

It was in recognition of his unflinching 30-year support for the cause, which helps injured firefighters and their families.

Dr Dr Jill Tolfrey, chief executive of the charity, said: ‘Jasper’s award is thoroughly deserved, he has spent three decades fundraising for the charity, taking on an incredible array of personal challenges and becoming a central part of Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service’s annual fundraising drive.’

Jasper received his title at One Great George Street, in Westminster. It was part of the Spirit of Fire Awards event.

After collecting it, he joined other winners and nominees at a reception at number 10 Downing Street where he met home secretary, Sajid Javid.

Jasper, who retired from full-time service in October last year, said: ‘It was a real surprise. It was nice to win. But although I received the prize, this was for everyone who has helped and supported me on the way. It was a team effort.’

Jasper began his fundraising after his daughter suffered a disability at the age of three, adding the charity had ‘really helped’ his family.