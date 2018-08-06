Revealed: 11 worst Portsmouth hotspots for burglaries

Have your say

Today The News reveals the latest worst hotspots in Portsmouth for burglaries.

These figures, supplied by Police UK, are for June 2018, which is the most recent period for which data is available.

According to Hampshire Constabulary burglaries can include offences where a person enters a house or other building with the intention of stealing.

The figures represent the number of reports that police have received and these may still be under investigation or the investigation may now be complete.

If you witness vehicle crime, you can call Hampshire Constabulary on 999, or if it is non-urgent or to pass on information call 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously to give details of a crime by calling 0800 555 111.

Here is the full list of burglary hotspots in Portsmouth,marked by neighbourhood police force:

On or near Bailey's Road (St Thomas) – 2

On or near Beverley Grove (Cosham) – 2

On or near Chasewater Avenue (Fratton and Baffins) – 2

On or near Clocktower Drive (Eastney and Milton) - 2

On or near Cobden Avenue (Eastney and Milton) - 2

On or near Copythorn Road (Hilsea and Copnor) – 2

On or near Cornwallis Crescent (Charles Dickens and Nelson) - 2

On or near Derby Road (Charles Dickens and Nelson) – 2

On or near Victoria Park (Charles Dickens and Nelson) – 2

On or near Solent Road (Cosham) – 2

On or near Surrey Street (Charles Dickens and Nelson) – 2

For more information and advice on how to prevent and report vehicle crime go to Hampshire Constabulary’s website here