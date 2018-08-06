Revealed: Here are the worst crime hotspots in Portsmouth

Today The News can reveal the worst hotspots for crime in Portsmouth, including burglaries and anti-social behaviour

These figures, supplied by Police UK, are for June 2018, which is the most recent period for which data is available.

The worst crime hotspots in Portsmouth have been revealed.

The figures represent the number of reports that police have received and these may still be under investigation or the investigation may now be complete.

If you witness vehicle crime, you can call Hampshire Constabulary on 999, or if it is non-urgent or to pass on information call 101.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously to give details of a crime by calling 0800 555 111.

We have compiled the latest figures available for four major types of crime – anti-social behaviour, vehicle crime, burglaries, and violent and sexual crimes.

