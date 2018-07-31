REVEALED: Seven restaurants and takeaways with 0 star food hygiene rating in Portsmouth area

Have your say

A total of seven restaurants and takeaways have been given the worst food hygiene rating by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

This means that major or urgent improvement is needed due to the businesses failing to meet satisfactory standards at the time of the last published inspection.

Inspectors found eight restaurants and takeways came up short in their hygiene ratings.

A zero star rating means ‘urgent improvement necessary’ while one star means ‘major improvement necessary’.

From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.

Eateries are judged on three criteria:

- How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored.

- The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

- How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe.

The scheme is run by local authorities in England, Northern Ireland and Wales in partnership with the Food Standards Agency.

The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website as of July 30, 2018.

Scroll down to read the full list of zero/one star rated businesses, or press control and F (ctrl+F) and enter the name of an eatery to check if it’s in the list.

Here are the seven establishments with a 0 food hygiene rating in the Portsmouth area:

- Star of Asia (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen) – 6 Market Way, Portsmouth, PO1 4BX – last inspected on September 18, 2017.

- Balti Express (Takeaway/sandwich shop) – 164 Eastney Road, Southsea, PO4 8DY - last inspected on August 22, 2017.

- B+B Wickham Hotel, Bar + Bistro (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen) – Old House Hotel, The Square

Wickham, Fareham, PO17 5JG – last inspected March 12, 2018 – when contacted by The News B+B Wickham Hotel, Bar + Bistro said they no longer had a restaurant.

- Panda Chinese Takeaway (Takeaway/sandwich shop) – 7 The Square, Wickham, Fareham, Hampshire, PO17 5JQ - last inspected November 2, 2017.

- The Vine (Pub/bar/nightclub) – 64 Stoke Road, Gosport, PO12 1PA - last inspected May 11, 2017.

- Spice Village (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen) – 58 Barnes Lane, Sarisbury Green, Southampton, SO31 7BZ – last inspected June 20, 2018

- Villas Brasil (Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen) – Villas Brasil, Wickham Road, Fareham, PO17 5BT – last inspected May 16, 2018.