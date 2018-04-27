REVEALED: The 37 Portsmouth businesses rated one out of five for food hygiene

These 37 restaurants, takeaways and food businesses in the Portsmouth area have all been rated one out of five for their food hygiene by the Food Standards Agency.

They were all last inspected in 2016, 2017 or 2018, although some of them are expecting a new rating to be published soon.

It is the second-lowest rating after 0, but does not mean the business is required to close. Instead owners are told to make major improvements before another inspection takes place.

To see the full picture gallery click on the link at the top of the story or on the icon on the main image.

The list also includes Azurro in Gunwharf Quays, and Heavenly Sausage and Rio Pastry which are registered to private addresses.

All food hygiene ratings are correct as of April 25, 2018, and each is the rating displayed for the business on the FSA website.

Each business is given its hygiene rating when it is inspected by a food safety officer from the business’s local authority.

What is the rating based on?

- How hygienically the food is handled

- The condition of the structure of the buildings

- The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

- How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

At the end of the inspection, the business is given one of the six ratings from 0-5.

READ MORE: The daily life of a food hygiene inspector

Replies from businesses

The News attempted to contact each of the businesses on the list, either by phone, email or on social media, for a statement.

Businesses could also include a statement alongside their rating on the FSA website.

Of those who responded, here is what they had to say:

Lynn Reed, manager of The White Horse, said: ‘We were gobsmacked by the result.

‘This isn’t our standard. In nine years that’s the only time we have had that rating.’

The eatery was previously rated four stars. Mrs Reed said the reason for the latest dip in standards was due to a fault in the flooring of the kitchen but stressed this had no impact on the food they serve to customers.

‘We have rectified the issue and are being reinspected later this week.’

Mohammed Alami, owner of Mumbai Spice Fusion, said: ‘We’re due for another inspection soon and were only given a one-star rating because our fan was not in great condition and we didn’t have the right training certificate at the time. We have since sorted these issues out.’

Raymond Pang, owner of Peking Taste, said: ‘It’s really between us [why the business was rated 1] and the inspector but we’re confident the rating will be changed now.’

Ali Hussin, owner of Spice Fusion, said: ‘We are reopening our business at the end of the month under new management.’

Mrs Lim, former owner of Yan Woo whose nephew now owns the takeaway, said: ‘The rating was nothing to do with food hygiene - it was due to the ceiling out the back needing some repair work which we have done. Our next inspection is in March.’