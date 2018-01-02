Search

REVEALED: The most bizarre items left behind at Portsmouth Travelodges

editorial image
Highland Road, Portsmouth. Picture: Google Maps

Man arrested after emergency services close major Southsea road

0
Have your say

Hotel chain Travelodge has revealed the most bizarre items left behind by its guests, including at its two branches in Portsmouth.

Items kept by the city’s lost and office include a model of the Titanic, a blow up palm tree and - perhaps most strangely - a resignation letter.

A diamond bracelet and a book of love letters were also left at either the city or Hilsea hotels.

Travelodge spokeswoman Shakila Ahmed said: ‘With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 542 UK Travelodge hotels, for a wide variety of reasons, we do get some interesting items being left behind.

‘This year’s inventory list includes a Starchaser space rocket, a WW2 bravery medal, deeds to land in the Scottish Highlands, a pilot’s licence, a mother-in-law and a Lionhead rabbit called Bugs Bunny.

‘The running theme our customers do tell us, is that the pace of modern life is so fast & furious that time is off the essence especially when getting from A to B and therefore valuable possessions are easily being forgotten.’

Here are some of the other strange items found in branches of Travelodge:

Eastleigh Central - A bath full of jersey potatoes

Birmingham Broadway Plaza - 20 Bob the Builder costumes including work belts and hard hats

Heathrow T5 - A script for a movie

Newcastle Central - A winning Euro Lottery ticket

York Central - A Mother-in-law