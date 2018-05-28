Revellers kick back at first Bandstand event

ONE of Portsmouth’s biggest summer events returned at the weekend.

The much-loved Bandstand was back for the first time this year on Saturday – with people laying back and enjoying the music as they bathed in the warm sunshine.

People enjoying the music and sun at the Southsea Bandstand on Saturday.''Picture: Keith Woodland 180298-25

The event sees music revellers sprawled out on the common and dancing their weekends away to a whole host of different sounds including jazz, rock, swing and hits from the ’80s and ’90s.

Saturday kicked off the season with MayColour of the Jungle, featuring Jamin and Belle Estelle.

Sunday should have featured Afro Tallawah, with Kasai Masai, and DJ’s Sahara Rock and Mo Funk but was cancelled following the tragedy at Mutiny Festival.

Bandstand runs until August 12, offering a sizzling summer of free live music. Each weekend, a different line-up of bands perform for the public at the iconic bandstand in Southsea.

And people certainly seemed happy to see the popular event back at Southsea once again.

Regular attendee Lucy Bryant, of North End, said: ‘It’s live free entertainment and is normally a really good time. The weather has been really good today (Saturday) so it’s nice to come down here and kick back and enjoy the music.

‘It’s the first one of the season so I’m sure when it gets to summer the place will be packed out with people dancing and having a good time. I’ve seen it before when it’s been pouring with rain and people have still been having a great time. I look forward to the summer ahead.’

Adrian Munday, of Southsea, added: ‘It’s a great event because there’s always a lot of variety in the music they have down here – from rock to pop, jazz, funk and choir.

‘People bring their own drinks and get into the spirit. It’s a real carnival atmosphere.’

Local talent The Day of Rabblement, Emptifish, Bemis and Collapsed Lung are all booked to play this year.