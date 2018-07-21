ROADWORKS: Next week’s Hampshire road closures including A27 and M3

WORKS being carried out across Hampshire on the roads from the beginning of next week will see the closure of some.

M3 at junction 14 for Eastleigh

Work to ensure road-user safety by maintaining the bridge, which carries the M3 over the link to the M27 westbound, continues.

The link from the M3 southbound to the M27 westbound will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, until Thursday, August 23.

A clearly-signed diversion will be in place via the M27 at junction 5.

In addition, the southbound entry slip road at junction 13 will be closed during the same period. A clearly-signed diversion will be in place via Chilworth Roundabout, Bassett Green Road and Stoneham Way to access the M27 and M3 at junction 5.

A3 Liphook

Work to maintain journeys by undertaking bridge joint replacement at the Griggs Green junction takes place this week. The northbound exit and entry slip roads, and Longmoor Road over the A3, will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, from Monday for three nights.

Clearly-signed diversions will be in place and for northbound traffic wishing to exit at Griggs Green, traffic will be diverted via the Liphook Interchange, then south along the B2131 London Road into Liphook town centre, then taking the second exit at the roundabout onto Longmoor Road.

Traffic wishing to join the A3 northbound at Griggs Green will be diverted south to Longmoor, exit at the junction and join the A3 northbound carriageway.

A27 Farlington

Work to ensure road-user safety by maintaining the street lighting around the Eastern Road junction takes place this week. The eastbound exit and entry slip roads will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on July 24 and 25.

In addition, the westbound exit and entry slip roads will be closed overnight, between 9pm and 6am, on Thursday and Friday. Clearly-signed diversions will be in place via the adjacent junctions.

A34 Litchfield to Burghclere

Work to ensure road-user safety by replacing corroded sections of the safety barrier along the verge of the A34 between Litchfield and Burghclere continues this week.

The A34 northbound will be closed from Bullington Cross (the A303) to Tot Hill overnight between 10pm and 6am, until Tuesday. A clearly-signed diversion will be in place via the A303 to Basingstoke, then north on the A339 to re-join the A34 at Newbury.