Robot company raises £50,000 to bring ‘Harry’ to market

AN AGRI-TECH start-up that is revolutionising farming with its robots has raised £50,000 through its crowdfunding campaign.

Small Robot Company, which has its main workshop and studio in Guildhall Portsmouth, raised the money through its Indiegogo campaign.

The company uses robots and Artificial Intelligence to improve the way that food is produced and minimise chemical usage, making farms more profitable, and increasing yield and efficiency.

Its arable farming robots Tom, Dick and Harry enable farmers to be more efficient, more precise and more productive.

The £50,000 will commercialise Harry, its digital planting robot.

Co-founder Ben Scott-Robinson said: ‘We are reimagining farming in the robotics age. With this funding we can get Harry into the field, bringing us closer to our goal of creating a sustainable farming system. We want to digitise farming, making it more efficient and productive.

‘The current ‘big farming’ monoculture model is broken, and exacts a terrible cost on our environment.’