Here are the best pictures from the third day of this year’s Rock Challenge schools competition.

Schools taking part at the Portsmouth Guildhall included Mary Rose Academy, Mayfield School, Redwood Park Academy and Mayville High School from Portsmouth, Horndean Technology College from Horndean and Bridgemary School from Gosport.

On Monday night the 2018 southern championship winning school, Purbrook Park School, won praise at the Portsmouth Guildhall for its premier showcase.

The Rock Challenge is an international performing arts competition for schools and colleges, tasking schools with putting together an eight-minute long dance or drama performance.