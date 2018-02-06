Rock show to hit city centre

THOUSANDS of schoolchildren are set to hit the stage in Portsmouth during a six-night musical spectacular.

A total of 56 schools from across the area have signed up to join the Rock Challenge and J Rock tour.

Taking place at the city’s Guildhall, the event will see more than 3,000 youngsters performing over the six nights.

Teams of between 20 to 135 children will have up to eight minutes to perform their chosen theme to an audience made up of family, friends, VIPs, sponsors and a panel of industry professionals.

Tickets for the bonanza are now on sale. They are £13.50 each and available by calling 0844 847 2362. Performances take place from Monday, February 26 to Saturday, March 3.

Nationally, 20,000 children are taking part.